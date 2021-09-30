Conservative group Heritage Action urging GOP 'no' vote on infrastructure bill

© Greg Nash

The conservative group Heritage Action is calling on House Republicans to vote against the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, arguing that it would open the door for Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion spending package.

“Not only is the deal bad policy, but it is also a bad process, as it is a prerequisite to passing the rest of President Biden ’s catastrophic agenda through a Democrat-only reconciliation package,” the lobbying group said in a “key vote” alert to lawmakers.

Heritage Action strongly opposes corporate tax hikes and pro-labor provisions included in Democrats’ party-line reconciliation package, which House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) has said must be passed alongside the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The group also said that the infrastructure bill provides too much funding for public transit and that lawmakers used “slick accounting tricks” to state that it won’t add to the federal debt.

Pelosi scheduled a vote on the infrastructure bill for Thursday, but as of Thursday morning, it appeared that the House does not have enough votes to pass the measure. Progressives say they will vote against the bill until the House passes the reconciliation package, and only a handful of Republicans have said they’ll back the infrastructure bill.

GOP leaders have called on members of their party to oppose the infrastructure bill, using a similar argument that it would enable Democrats to pass their social spending package.

Heritage Action’s statement counters business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable. These groups are lobbying House Republicans to support the infrastructure package, arguing that the two bills are not linked.

“Whatever else Congress decides to do, on reconciliation, on debt limit, or any other issue, occurs independently of the decision that they make today on whether or not to send this bill to the president for this signature,” Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, told reporters Thursday.