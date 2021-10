The First Reviews Are In For Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In just a few short hours, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will roar into theaters, bringing with it the big screen symbiote match-up that Marvel fans have waited decades to see. It’s been almost three years since the original Venom managed to weather a storm of critical backlash to become one of the top earners in October box office history. But this was in pre-coronavirus times. And as the world continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic, a repeat of the first film’s success isn’t exactly guaranteed.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO