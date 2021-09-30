Utah's Stunning Scenery Gave It This Brag-Worthy Title

Photo: Getty Images

Let's be honest, we live in a time where everyone wants to document their travels on social media. In fact, getting the perfect Instagram-worthy shot may even affect where some people choose to visit. And unfortunately for some states, some places just photograph better than others.

Mental Floss created a list of the top 10 most photogenic states. The website used data from Mixbook to create the list. The website states, "To determine the top 10 most photogenic states, Mixbook looked at which spots were tagged in the highest number travel photo albums created for the website from 2018 to 2021."

Utah was at the very top of the list. So what makes it so photogenic? Mental Floss wrote:

"Utah was named No.1, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's visited the state. Utah's “mighty five”— Arches , Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef , and Zion—are some of the most iconic national parks in the country. Each property boasts unique geological features, making Utah a stunning backdrop for photo shoots."

According to Mental Floss , here are the top 10 most photogenic states:

Utah Colorado Minnesota Washington Massachusetts Oregon California New York Illinois Florida

Click here to check out the full study.