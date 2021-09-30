CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SFBT Digest: Oracle Park strike; Franklin Templeton's big buy

By Ted Andersen
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Oracle's appeal of a jury’s $3 billion damage award to Hewlett-Packard Co. over a decade-long dispute.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Stamford-based O'Shaughnessy Asset Management to be acquired by Franklin Templeton

STAMFORD — O’Shaughnessy Asset Management announced this week that it had agreed to be acquired by investment management giant Franklin Templeton, but the firm will stay in Stamford after the transaction is completed. OSAM officials cited their belief that the acquisition would drive further growth of their firm’s custom-indexing platform,...
STAMFORD, CT
Financial-Planning.com

Franklin Templeton’s 'custom indexing' deal turns up heat to embrace investing’s hot trend

A deal by large money manager Franklin Templeton to acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, a trailblazer of personalized stock portfolios, further nudges financial advisors to embrace a retail investing trend that’s sweeping Wall Street. San Mateo, California-based Franklin said Thursday it would buy O’Shaughnessy, a $6.4 billion investment advisory firm in...
SAN MATEO, CA
wealthmanagement.com

Franklin Templeton to Acquire OSAM and Custom Index Platform Canvas

Global investment manager Franklin Templeton is the latest firm to get into the direct indexing business, announcing plans Thursday to acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM), a quant-based money management firm in Stamford, Conn. OSAM launched its custom indexing platform, Canvas, which now represents $1.8 billion in assets, in 2019. OSAM manages a total of $6.4 billion in assets, as of Aug. 31.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Park#Sfbt Digest#Supreme Court#Hewlett Packard Co
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Oracle
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 In Right Now

Buying and holding innovative businesses for long periods of time is a moneymaking recipe for investors. Since the stock market hit its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, investors have reveled in a historic bounce back rally. It took less than 17 months for the widely followed S&P 500 to double in value from its bear-market bottom, and proved, once again, how invaluable it is for investors to hold onto great companies for the long run.
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
San Francisco Business Times

Pacific Program Management launches new Life Sciences Practice led by industry leader Annette Walter

Specialized experts to deliver capital project management, workspace consulting, and relocation and move management needs for growing sector SEATTLE, Wash. –October 4, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the launch of a dedicated Life Sciences Practice. With headquarters in Seattle and operations across North America, the commercial real estate program management firm’s investment in resources to serve this specific market sector recognizes the explosive growth of the industry, the significant expansion of those organizations’ workplace requirements, and the need for expertise in creating executable solutions for their complicated real estate strategies. “The needs of life sciences commercial real estate are unique,” explained Clark Lindsay, PPM’s CEO. “From strategy development to space planning, design, construction, build, move, and activation, workspaces that incorporate laboratories, office, and other special uses must meet exacting programmatic, regulatory, and safety requirements. Having advocates who both understand the critical importance of the right space and have relevant, practical experience in bringing a vision to life is vital to meeting those needs.” With clients that include Allakos, Tricida, Sana Biotechnology, HemaCare (a Charles River Company), and Vir Biotechnology, PPM’s new practice is a natural progression of a niche expertise developed by the company over recent years. It also reflects a desire to dedicate further resources to serving the increased demand for sophisticated capital project management, workspace consulting, and transition and relocation services over the next months and years in markets across North America. PPM’s Life Sciences Practice is the firm’s first industry-focused team, and follows growth over the past two years into key markets in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. The practice will be led by Annette Walter. As the director of PPM’s Life Sciences practice, Annette brings clients more than 30 years of experience in design, laboratory space planning, project management, and move management. She is an industry leader and subject matter expert who joined PPM in 2017 from Stanford University School of Medicine (SOM) where, as project manager in facilities construction, she focused on planning, development, and renovation of complex scientific research environments valued from $50,000 to $42 million. “It’s an incredibly dynamic time for the industry as the race to find vaccines and treatments for not just COVID-19, but other diseases and ailments, has energized new advances and innovation,” Walter said. “I am looking forward to growing PPM’s capabilities for serving clients at the forefront of this important field.” The Seattle-based commercial real estate program management firm has expertise in workspace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services – all of which will be key services of the newly formed Life Sciences practice. About Pacific Program Management PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Weekend pitchfork news - Fed Vice Chair Clarida traded stocks, & Pandora papers bombshell

Following the resignation of two Federal Reserve regional Presidents last week, Kaplan and Rosengren, there is news over the weekend of market moves from Vice-Chair Clarida. Clarida traded out of a bond fund into stock funds one day before Chair Powell issued a statement indicating potential policy action due to the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.
MARKETS
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
811
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy