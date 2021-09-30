CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson DeChambeau turns heads again, advances to Round of 32 in World Long Drive Championships

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryson DeChambeau’s time at the Professional Long Driver’s Association World Long Drive Championships isn’t done yet. A day after advancing from the opening round into the Round of 64, DeChambeau is on to the next stage. He breezed through the second round of competition on Wednesday in Mesquite, Nev., advancing to Thursday’s Round of 32. And it wasn’t even that close. The top eight in each of the four groups advanced to the next round, and DeChambeau was second out of 16 in his group.

