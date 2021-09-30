CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks Edge Lower as Quarter Draws to a Close

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets are a little lower on Thursday, bringing an end to a disappointing quarter and going into a new one fraught with risk. There’s an enormous amount of uncertainty in the markets at the moment and that’s clearly taken its toll. There’s still clearly plenty of appetite to buy the dips but the risks are becoming impossible to ignore.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Bulls Are Fighting For Trend In Stocks

The bulls in the US stock markets seem to reverse the single-digit negative sentiment and close the week with major indices rising more than 1%. Increased demand for risky assets put pressure on the dollar. Still, investors and traders should be prepared that the currency market will continue to trend higher, despite some technical bounces and stops.
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.13%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 1.13% to hit a new 1-month low. The best performers of the session...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Pound Rose Well From 1.34 Last Week

Dow has recovered from the sharp fall seen last week and may continue to move up now while Dax still trades lower but needs to sustain above 15000 to slowly move up. Nikkei needs to sustain above crucial support at 28000 to move up eventually while Shanghai is bullish above 3500. Nifty and Sensex may move up today.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Core Bond Markets Reversed Early

US stock markets set aside inflation worries on Friday even as both the core and headline PCE deflator accelerated to a 30-year high of 3.6% and 4.3% y/y respectively. Wall Street instead focused on a consensus-beating manufacturing ISM (61.1 from 59.9). Details were strong with new orders stable at 66.7, output coming in at 59.4 and employment rising again slightly (50.2) after a month in contraction territory. After easing for two months straight from historically high levels, prices paid picked up again (81.2 from 79.4). Late-stage trial results showing Merck’s Covid-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by half supported sentiment as well. Equities in the US ended 0.8-1.4% higher. Democrats meanwhile are trying to get out of a deadlock that takes hostage of both the infrastructure and social spending plan (see below). Bi-partisan discussions on the US debt ceiling still haven’t resulted in a breakthrough either. Markets are getting more nervous with yields on US T-bills maturing past X-date (October 18) spiking. Despite a constructive environment and solid US data, yields on other tenors fell with the belly (-2.6 bps to -3.7 bps) outperforming the wings of the curve (-1.2 bps to -1.6 bps). German yields declined in lockstep with changes varying from -1.4 bps (2y) to -2.5 bps (5y/10y). The dollar lost further momentum after hitting important resistance at 94.74 in the trade-weighted variant the days before. DXY eased from 94.31 to 94.03. EUR/USD tried to recoup the 1.16. Sterling clawed back and almost completely reversed the heavy losses incurred on Wednesday’s risk-off. EUR/GBP finished at 0.856. Cable settles north of 1.35 again.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Nonfarm Payrolls Key This Week

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Monday, but remained just below last week’s highs given the on-going concerns over China’s property sector ahead of key U.S. employment data. At 3:10 AM ET (0710 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Dips As Equities Rise

With US stock markets finishing Friday on a positive note, boosted by Merck’s oral Covid-19 treatment that lifted hopes of a boost in economic recovery, the US dollar gave back some more of its recent gains. US yields also fell modestly, further undermining the US dollar with soothed nerves on Friday lessening the haven bid. The dollar index fell by 0.18% to 94.07.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Chuck Schumer
actionforex.com

Equity Markets Generally Reverse Gains

Equity indices pare gains amid trading halts for Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services; Evergrande speculated to sell majority stake in Property Services unit to Hopson Development. Vaccine makers trade generally lower after news related to Merck’s COVID pill. Japanese shipping cos. extend losing streak. Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] is...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD edges lower toward 1.2600 as USD remains on the back foot

USD/CAD pair is falling for the third straight trading day on Monday. US Dollar Index extends correction, stays below 94.00. WTI holds near multi-month highs set last week. After closing the last two trading days of the previous week in the positive territory, the USD/CAD pair continues to push lower on Monday and was last seen losing 0.3% at 1.2608.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Open: Stocks Head Lower as Corrective Phase Continues

US stocks head lower amid ongoing concerns over rising prices and slowing growth. Tesla impresses with Q3 deliveries. OPEC+ meeting in focus. US stocks are set to start the week in the red as the post pandemic recovery appears to be stumbling. Supply shortages and a worsening energy crunch mean prices are rising and elevated inflation may not be as transitory as the Fed initially thought. Stagflation fears come at a time when the US central bank is expected to start tapering bond purchases in the coming months. Questions surrounding the US debt ceiling and spending bills are adding to are clouding sentiment further.
STOCKS
Business Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Friday's Rally

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones climbed more than 480 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Evergrande#Republicans#Democrats#Senate#Fed
actionforex.com

US Open Note – Stocks Static and Yields Fail to Aid Dollar

OPEC and global energy risks; Central Banks and NFP report are drivers of the week. Market uncertainty lingers but the greenback’s haven appeal remains muted, as a global energy crisis threatens recoveries across the globe. Stocks are slightly on the back foot to start the week and the dollar remains feeble as the 10-year yield provides no support. Uncertainty out of China around a property developer giant and rising energy prices, with the UK being hit the worst, maybe weighing on market sentiment. Global supply bottlenecks are not helping economies at this point either.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Services and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.94%, while the S&P 500 index declined 1.30%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 2.14%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices edge lower in wake of jump on OPEC+ supply restraint

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Tuesday after climbing to their highest levels in years in the previous session on the decision by OPEC and allied major oil producers to maintain restraint on supply. Brent crude was down by 3 cents at $81.83 a barrel by 0054 GMT, having...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.37%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the Telecoms & IT, Retail and Media & Publishing sectors led shares lower. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share declined 0.37%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy