CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft’s Saqib Shaikh, lead on Seeing AI, is returning to Sight Tech Global, Dec. 1-2

By Ned Desmond
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt last year’s inaugural Sight Tech Global event, a virtual event dedicated to applications of AI and related tech to accessibility for people who are blind, one of the most popular sessions belonged to Saqib Shaikh. The Microsoft engineer co-founded and leads the Seeing AI mobile app, which embeds a remarkable number of services beneficial to people who are blind, from reading documents and signs, to recognizing friends, grocery items, currency notes and even exploring photos by touch.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: TikTok shops for advertisers, Microsoft makes app store changes, Apple’s apps get reviews

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Microsoft’s new range of Surface devices ‘lead in innovation’

Microsoft’s new line of Surface devices, including the first Laptop Studio and second-generation Duo 2 foldable phone, show the tech firm “leading in innovation”, experts have said. The US electronics giant used a virtual event on Wednesday to announce a new flagship laptop – the Surface Studio Laptop – which...
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 sighted on FCC

Microsoft is set to release the Surface Duo 2. It’s going to happen soon but we have no idea yet when exactly. The Surface Neo too is highly anticipated because it’s been delayed but looks like the software giant wants to focus more on the Surface Duo line. The next-gen version was already sighted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. It is also said to arrive with an updated Microsoft Launcher and a triple camera setup. We can expect it to be more affordable.
NFL
xda-developers

Hands on: Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 mostly fixes the problems of the original

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo 2 the other day. It’s the second-generation model of Microsoft’s dual-screen smartphone. This time around, the firm fixed everything that was a pain point about the hardware in the original model. The Redmond firm first announced the Surface Duo two years ago as part of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Computer Vision#Seeing Ai#Sight Tech Global#Iphone#Pro#The Vista Center
Tom's Guide

Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft’s last shot at mobile redemption

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo 2 at its September Surface event, and I found myself feeling pretty apathetic about it initially. After the original Surface Duo letdown, I couldn't muster any excitement for another go at the form factor. Don't get me wrong, I'm all for new things, especially as the traditional slab smartphone design continues to grow stale, but the next folding phone from Microsoft didn't pique my interest.
talkandroid.com

Pre-orders are live for Microsoft’s much-improved Surface Duo 2

With the original Surface Duo still languishing on Android 10, Microsoft has today announced its successor which sports a modern flagship processor, dual 90Hz AMOLED displays, a trio of rear cameras, and even a 12MP front-facing camera. Microsoft appears to have listened to much of the critiscm levelled at its first attempt to enter the foldable smartphone market, but has it figured out just what the Surface Duo 2 actually is?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
techgig.com

Microsoft unveils 2-in-1 laptops, thinnest-ever 5G phone

Microsoft has introduced its all-new 2-in-1 laptop - the Surface Pro 8, and a foldable phone. among a slew of other products at its recent launch event. Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 8 as its most powerful Surface Pro device ever. For this, the Surface Pro 8 comes with a quad-core 11th-gen Intel Evo processor and an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen that now supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is up to 32GB RAM on offer.
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

MarshallAI Secures Top Spot on DOD’s Global AI Tech Competition

Finland-based MarshallAI bagged the top spot on the Department of Defense’s first international tri-service competition, which was aimed at recognizing the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies to be used for rapid decision making in the service. The company, which received $70,000, was followed by LatticeFlow at second place with $50,000,...
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 Gets 5G, Serious Performance Upgrades

Microsoft is taking a second swing at its dual-screen smartphone with the Surface Duo 2. The newAndroid device is meant to provide a massive update in performance, functionality and camera quality over the original Duo, which launched just over a year ago. The new Surface Duo bumps up to the...
NFL
Phone Arena

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates

The freshly announced Microsoft Surface Duo 2 continues to make the headlines, and this time it's for its software updates. According to Android Authority, the Surface Duo 2 will receive three years of software updates. A Microsoft representative told the media: “We are committed to providing three years of OS and security updates”.
TECHNOLOGY
eteknix.com

Microsoft, Apple, And Google Dominate World’s Most Hated Tech Firms!

It’s very easy to get angry at big-tech companies. Mostly because their total market dominance has largely wiped out much of their competition that once required them to at least be a little innovative in winning our business over. Following a report via RaveReviews, however, statistics taken from all around the world show that in terms of tech-related businesses, Microsoft, Apple, and Google all share the rather unfortunate title of being some of the most hated firms out there!
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail market report advocates analysis of IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Intel, Google, Sentient Technologies, Salesforce & Visenze.
MARKETS
itprotoday.com

Microsoft’s Hybrid Work Model Focuses on Flexible Tech

A few weeks ago, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky hosted an update on the future of work in the tech industry, saying the so-called hybrid work shift is here to stay for both public-health and employee happiness reasons. Along with LinkedIn research-gathered data backing up this premise, both companies announced new updates to their products and services to reflect this shift.
BUSINESS
thedeal.com

Behind the Buyouts: EQT's Brown Pivots From Microsoft to EU Tech

Hello and welcome to Behind the Buyouts, The Deal’s podcast where we sit down with private equity and venture capital practitioners and talk about their deals and dealmaking. Marc Brown, partner and head of EQT Growth, the growth equity investment arm of global private equity firm EQT Partners AB, joined...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Utopia Labs is building an operating system for DAOs

Utopia Labs is a team of four founders who met on Discord and Twitter over the past few months — a story that is getting increasingly familiar in the crypto-driven web3 space where everything is moving incredibly fast at the moment. The CEO Kaito Cunningham recently worked at crypto firm...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

PSPDFkit raises $116M, its first outside money; now nearly 1B people use apps powered by its collaboration, signing and markup tools

PSPDFkit — which provides APIs and an SDK that developers use to power document processing features like e-signing, document viewing and editing, collaboration and much more — has raised €100 million ($116 million). The funding is coming from a single investor, Insight Partners. PSPDFkit is already profitable, and it has...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy