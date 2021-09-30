Inside Jared Kushner's Tense Relationship With Chris Christie

In the months since Donald Trump's (begrudging) departure from the White House, Republican voters have continued to surprise the public at large with a litany of polling results suggesting that the twice-impeached president might not actually be their top contender for the 2024 election. Indeed, the past eight months have continued to espouse the popularity of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has consistently polled as a top choice for the GOP — at least to the data gathered at PAC conferences and summits, that is. But now, as the question to whether or not Trump will officially launch a campaign for 2024 less than a year into President Joe Biden's first term remains to be answered, it appears that a setback of a much more personal nature could put DeSantis' possible plans on hold — and for reasons that have nothing to do with politics at all.

