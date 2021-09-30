Inside Jared Kushner's Tense Relationship With Chris Christie
If you were at any point a member of the Trump administration, joining a book club is less "reading Jane Austen," and more "writing a memoir airing your various gripes about your former employer." Chris Christie became a member of this literary society in 2019 with his book "Let Me Finish," which detailed his time in the former president's orbit. But, unlike other GOP tell-alls, Donald Trump actually gets off quite lightly here — Christie's real vitriol is instead directed at Jared Kushner.
