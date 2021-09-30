CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Jared Kushner's Tense Relationship With Chris Christie

By Wilmie Klop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were at any point a member of the Trump administration, joining a book club is less "reading Jane Austen," and more "writing a memoir airing your various gripes about your former employer." Chris Christie became a member of this literary society in 2019 with his book "Let Me Finish," which detailed his time in the former president's orbit. But, unlike other GOP tell-alls, Donald Trump actually gets off quite lightly here — Christie's real vitriol is instead directed at Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
