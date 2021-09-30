Cooking Well with Diabetes Series almost booked up

As Family & Community Health Extension Agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, an article recently caught my eye. I am a strong advocate for traditional marriage relationships, because strong marital relationships lead to strong families and strong families lead to strong communities. The article was part of an e-newsletter from National Association for Relationships & Marriage Education (NARME), and written by Bryan Salamone, lawyer. He stated that the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, divorce lawyers across the country saw an uptick in filings, with more couples feeling the strain of quarantine and deciding to call it quits. However, year-to-year data shows that fewer people are filing for divorce in 2021, suggesting that one side effect of the pandemic is a decrease in dissolved marriages.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO