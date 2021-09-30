CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins County, TX

Cooking Well with Diabetes Series almost booked up

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hopkins County’s AgriLife Extension Office only has three remaining spaces in the Cooking Well with Diabetes Series, and encourages those who have the condition or have a loved one who suffers to consider taking the class. Topics of the four-class series include:. Planning meals. Reducing fats in recipes. Recognizing carbs.

frontporchnewstexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

New Hopkins charity to benefit first responders

Three local residents have officially launched The Reinforcement Foundation, which will benefit and bring recognition to Hopkins County first responders. “Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of first responders, their families, and the organizations that are dedicated to protecting and conserving life,” states President and Founder Tamara Williams.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

How to purchase the best hay by Mario Villarino

According to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension forage specialist Vanessa Corriher, one of the first considerations when purchasing hay is that it should be based on individual animal requirements. For optimal production, forage quality should be matched as closely as possible to the nutritional needs of the animal. Low quality forage can result in reduced animal performance and increased supplemental feeding costs. Whereas hay of sufficient quality, little or no supplementation will be necessary to meet the animals’ nutritional needs.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Pet of the Week for 10/5

Meet Berry, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! Berry is a year and a half old domestic short hair. He is fully vetted and microchipped. This boy is a real sweetheart and loves to sit in laps, and will even talk to you. If you are interested in meeting Berry please call Barbi at 903-348-1868 or Annie at 903-348-3122.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Hopkins County, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Hopkins County, TX
Lifestyle
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Divorce Rates Drop as Pandemic Continues by Johanna Hicks

As Family & Community Health Extension Agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, an article recently caught my eye. I am a strong advocate for traditional marriage relationships, because strong marital relationships lead to strong families and strong families lead to strong communities. The article was part of an e-newsletter from National Association for Relationships & Marriage Education (NARME), and written by Bryan Salamone, lawyer. He stated that the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, divorce lawyers across the country saw an uptick in filings, with more couples feeling the strain of quarantine and deciding to call it quits. However, year-to-year data shows that fewer people are filing for divorce in 2021, suggesting that one side effect of the pandemic is a decrease in dissolved marriages.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Mobile mammogram coach bus at Miller Grove ISD

The Hunt Regional Healthcare mobile mammography coach bus will be at Miller Grove School, 7819 FM 275 South, Miller Grove, on Friday, October 29th. Most insurances, including all insurances accepted by Hunt Regional, are accepted at the Mobile Mammography Coach. This includes Medicare and Medicaid. Please call 903-408-5010 to schedule.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Recipes
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Fall Festival 2021 Schedule

The 2021 Hopkins County Fall Festival Presented by Sulphur Springs Dodge, now in its 52nd year, is back and better than ever! Check out the listing of events for maximum fall fun. October 9- Hay bale entry forms due. Individuals, businesses, church groups etc. welcome to participate, but must have...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CANHelp community toiletry drive a sucess

The Hopkins Co. Community Toiletry has been a success, according to Ms. Helena Martinez of University of Texas-Arlington. The drive received over 3,000 items and multiple monetary donations that were donated by individuals and businesses within the community. All donations were distributed to six county schools. Como-Pickton. Saltillo. Sulphur Bluff.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

A Walk to Remember returns with updated format

A Walk to Remember benefitting Terrific Tuesdays is back after its COVID hiatus, although the format in 2021 will be a little different. Each local senior center will host their own ‘mini-walk’ for those not able to complete a lap around the downtown square. The traditional walk in downtown is still scheduled, and community members are invited to participate. Dates and places for each individual walk are listed below.
ADVOCACY
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy