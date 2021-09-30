CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

By CARA ANNA
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvW8H_0cCw9Kmz00
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 file photo, Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen Hassen addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Ethiopia's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 that it is kicking out seven United Nations officials and accuses them of "meddling in the internal affairs of the country," as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region. (Kena Betancur/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Kena Betancur)

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia said Thursday it is kicking out seven United Nations officials whom it accused of “meddling" in the country's internal affairs, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region.

The expulsions are the most dramatic move yet by Ethiopia’s government to restrict humanitarian access to the region of 6 million people after nearly a year of war. The U.N. has been increasingly outspoken as the flow of medical supplies, food and fuel has been brought to a near-halt for weeks.

A foreign ministry statement said the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours. They include five people with the U.N. humanitarian agency, one with the U.N. human rights office and the UNICEF representative in the country. The statement did not give details of their alleged interference.

A spokesman for the U.N. humanitarian agency did not immediately comment. Foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti did not immediately respond to a request for details.

The U.N. humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. has called a de facto government blockade.

It was one of the most sharply worded criticisms yet of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade after nearly a year of war in the country. Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed some 1 million people and whose images shocked the world, are vivid in his mind, “and we fervently hope is not happening at present,” Griffiths said.

The AP last week, citing witness accounts and internal documents, reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia's government imposed the blockade in June in an attempt to keep support from reaching Tigray forces, who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Thousands of people have died in the conflict.

Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces, which aid workers have denied. Earlier, it suspended the operations of two major international aid groups — Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Committee — accusing them of spreading “misinformation” about the war.

The U.N. officials declared persona non grata by Ethiopia’s government include U.N. deputy humanitarian coordinator in the country Grant Leaity and UNICEF representative Adele Khodr.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy sworn in for new term, strikes defiant tone

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting global criticism over the war in Tigray, as he was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday. Abiy's Prosperity Party scored a landslide win in June elections that federal officials touted as the high-water mark of democratic reforms he initiated upon taking office in 2018. Yet by the time voters cast their ballots, tens of thousands had been killed in the conflict in the northern Tigray region and hundreds of thousands faced famine-like conditions, according to the UN, tarnishing the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner's once-glowing reputation. Since then, fighting has spread to neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions while Tigray has fallen under what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade, spurring fears of a repeat of the mass starvation that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
wtaq.com

U.S. condemns Ethiopia’s expulsion of UN officials, could apply sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States condemns Ethiopia’s expulsion of United Nations officials and will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts in the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ethiopia expels seven top UN officials for 'meddling'

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], September 30 (ANI): Ethiopia asked seven senior United Nations staff members to leave the country within 72 hours for allegedly meddling in the Horn of Africa nation's internal affairs, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. "Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared "persona non grata" for seven individuals...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctors Without Borders#Famine#Ap#U N#Unicef#The Associated Press
UN News Centre

Ethiopia: 7 UN officials told to leave country within 72 hours

Secretary-General António Guterres voiced his shock on Thursday after the Ethiopian Government declared seven UN staff persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 72 hours. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet that five members of the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, including senior...
POLITICS
The Independent

Malaysia warns Myanmar to cooperate with envoy or no summit

Malaysia's foreign minister warned Monday that Myanmar may be excluded from a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this month if it refuses to cooperate with the bloc's special envoy in resolving the military-ruled country's deepening crisis.The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations which includes Myanmar, picked Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as their special envoy and mediator following a military takeover in February that toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He is reportedly still negotiating with Myanmar's military on the terms of a visit. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he expressed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Libya's migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown

A major crackdown in western Libya resulted in the detention of 4,000 migrants, including hundreds of women and children, officials said Saturday. The raids took place Friday in the western town of Gargaresh as part of what authorities described as a security campaign against illegal migration and drug trafficking. The Interior Ministry which led the crackdown, made no mention of any traffickers or smugglers being arrested.Officials said Friday that 500 illegal migrants had been detained but...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

The Taliban said on Monday they had destroyed an Islamic State cell in the Afghan capital, hours after a suspected IS attack on a mosque killed five people. The Taliban overran Kabul seven weeks ago and have set up an interim Afghan government, but still face attacks from the regional branch of the Islamic State. The Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters carried out the operation in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening. "As a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful, the IS centre was completely destroyed and all the IS members in it were killed," Mujahid said on Twitter.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

'We lack everything': Afghanistan's health system at breaking point

At an overcrowded hospital in Afghanistan, the few remaining doctors and nurses try urgently to treat skeletal babies and malnourished children packed side by side on beds. The country's healthcare system is on the verge of collapse following the Taliban takeover in August when international funding was frozen, leaving the aid-reliant economy in crisis. "We lack everything. We need double the equipment, medicine and staff," said Mohammad Sidiq, head of the paediatric department at the Mirwais hospital in the southern city of Kandahar, where there are twice as many patients as beds. Many staff have quit after not being paid for months, while others have fled abroad fearing Taliban rule, with many women too afraid to return to work under the hardline Islamists.
WORLD
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
66K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy