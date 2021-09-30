Bengals News (9/30): Ring of Honor unveiling

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (9/30/21) No matter what the sport is, the number one overall pick in the draft is under a microscope the following years. This makes sense, as if a weak team ends up with the number one pick, they need them to contribute immediately. Well, this Thursday we get two see the most recent number one overall picks in the NFL facing off. Joe Burrow won a National Championship at LSU before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals first overall in 2020. His rookie season was going fairly smoothly until an ACL injury ended his first year prematurely. And who was he facing in his National Championship win? Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to a title in 2018 and was drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason, but has had a rougher start in comparison.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO