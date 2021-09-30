Bengals News (9/30): Ring of Honor unveiling
The inaugural class of Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley will be inducted during a halftime ceremony featuring a video tribute, the official unveiling of the names of the inductees on the stadium's east facade and a special jacket presentation. The Bengals teamed up with Over-the-Rhine retailer and suit brand Pursuit to create a custom Ring of Honor jacket that will be given to each inductee. For more information on the Ring of Honor, visit bengals.com/ringofhonor.www.cincyjungle.com
Comments / 0