Bengals News (9/30): Ring of Honor unveiling

By PatrickJudis
Cincy Jungle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural class of Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley will be inducted during a halftime ceremony featuring a video tribute, the official unveiling of the names of the inductees on the stadium's east facade and a special jacket presentation. The Bengals teamed up with Over-the-Rhine retailer and suit brand Pursuit to create a custom Ring of Honor jacket that will be given to each inductee. For more information on the Ring of Honor, visit bengals.com/ringofhonor.

Trevor Lawrence
Anthony Muñoz
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
