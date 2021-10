Robert Pattinson offered a teaser for what fans can expect from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” at this year’s DC FanDome during the red carpet for the Academy Museum’s premiere party. Pattinson hinted that the footage that will be shown will give audiences a new look at his Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman. “Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson told Variety’s Angelique Jackson. “There are lots of little surprises for it.” The actor also confirmed that he has watched some portions of his DC film during the interview. “I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO