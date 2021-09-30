S.C. Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional. The ruling also states: “As we held in City of Columbia, Proviso 1.108 prohibits the School District from using funds appropriated or authorized under the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act to announce or enforce a mask mandate in its K-12 schools. We do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”www.wbtv.com
