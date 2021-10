Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. In Galatians 6, the heading for this chapter reflects “doing good to all.” This is important guidance, which should encourage us to proceed in a direction that will help others. In the opening of Galatians 6, we are asked to “carry each other’s burdens” (verse 2). As we read about Jesus Christ in the New Testament, we observe his actions and understand he was a servant for mankind who did good for all and certainly carried others’ burdens. What a role model — one that guides us regarding the importance of sowing quality seeds that perhaps can assist with the burdens of others!

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO