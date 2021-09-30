CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

The week in bankruptcies: 206 Golden, Hoot the Dog and more

Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings - including three with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended September 24, 2021. Year to date through September 24, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -33 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Business Journal

USF, TGH want in on Tropicana Field redevelopment, could develop a 'tech campus'

The University of South Florida wants to play a role in redeveloping the 86-acre space currently home to Tropicana Field. USF interim president Rhea Law and USF St. Petersburg chancellor Martin Tadlock sent a letter to St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday, stating they, USF Health and Tampa General Hospital are interested in developing facilities and programs on the site.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Davenport, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
Clearwater, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Visit Florida to seek at least $75 million, extension

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency will ask lawmakers to maintain increased funding and extend its life, as the state ramps up efforts to attract international visitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Visit Florida Chairman Danny Gaekwad told members of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors on Wednesday that Visit Florida will request at...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Pinellas County nonprofit names new CEO

PARC Inc., an organization specializing in providing opportunities to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has appointed a new CEO. Michelle Detweiler will succeed Karen Higgins and take over responsibility for the organization that serves over 800 members, according to a release. Detweiler is a former member of the PARC board and COO. Her father, Bert Muller, served three decades as president of PARC, who helped shape the nonprofit.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Dog#Golden Llc#Hoot The Dog Llc#The Dog Five Llc#Automated Insights
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - September 24, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Macy's Inc. set to hire over 400 in the Tampa Bay region

With the holiday season on the horizon, Macy’s Inc. is preparing to hire over 400 employees in the Tampa Bay region. The retailer said it will hire approximately 76,000 full-time and part-time employees at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury store locations, according to a release. About 48,000 of these roles will be reserved for the holiday season, while the remaining positions will be with the company permanently.
BLOOMINGDALE, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Bizspotlight

EYP announced the grand opening of its newest office in Orlando, to strengthen its Florida presence and better serve current and future clients throughout the state. The strategic expansion marks the firm’s 11th U.S. office location. EYP’s new office, located at 450 S. Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando and officially open as of August 2nd, is presently led by Principal and Senior Project Manager Veronique Pryor, AIA, and Senior Project Architect Courtney Laflin, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. With a goal of employing a staff of at least 15 within the next five years, the firm seeks to add team members both from other EYP offices and externally. Pryor said, “Our clients encouraged us to establish a strong, permanent presence in Florida, and we are enthusiastic about the continued opportunity to provide transformative design services to local healthcare, higher education, and research institutions.” She continued, We look forward to leveraging existing relationships and building new partnerships with future clients to make an impact on the state.” For nearly 20 years, EYP has maintained strong relationships with leading healthcare organizations in Florida, including Nemours Children’s Health System, Baptist Health, and Orlando Health, as well as local Higher Education institutions such as University of Florida, Rollins College, and University of Central Florida. Several prominent projects are now underway, including expansion of the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute for Sarasota Memorial Hospital in its downtown and Venice campuses, and the new Nemours Children’s Hospital. Commented EYP Interim Chief Executive Officer Kefalari Mason, “Establishing an office in Orlando is a key element of our firm’s Plan Forward growth initiative, and vital to our strategy to locally and cost-effectively service our Florida-based clients.” To learn more about EYP’s ongoing work in Florida, please visit https://www.eypae.com/offices/orlando. EYP is a people-first, integrated design firm specializing in higher education, healthcare, government, and science & technology. Our integrated teams offer planning and design, high-performance engineering, environmental graphics, preservation and modernization, interiors and workplace, and rapid response projects to tackle your pressing challenges. And together, we begin every project by asking, “What’s Possible?” EYP has interdisciplinary offices in 11 cities across the United States and projects in more than 100 countries. And across our community of designers, we have diverse perspectives and life experiences yet are united by our curiosity — about you, where you’re going, and what you imagine. ###
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Exclusive: Developer buys long-watched estate on South Tampa waterfront to build nine new homes

A developer has purchased the long-watched Cone estate on the South Tampa waterfront and plans to build nine single-family homes on the property. Steven Anthony Luxury Homes paid $12.75 million for the 4.32-acre property at 5108 W. Leona St. in Belmar Shores on Sept. 16, according to Hillsborough County property records. The site will be redeveloped to accommodate nine lots; while the builder initially planned 10 homes on the property, one buyer has reserved two of the lots, said Jeff Shelton, a real estate agent with Hughes Shelton Group at Compass.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Meet Tampa Bay Inno's 2021 Fire Honorees

This year has been anything but typical for the Tampa Bay startup ecosystem. There has been a mass amount of exits. There have been larger funding rounds than ever before, garnering larger institutional firms. We've seen more partnerships secured with national giants across an array of industries. We wanted our...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

These are Tampa Bay's highest-paying public companies

The median employee compensation for Tampa Bay area public companies varies from below $10,000 to nearly in the six-figure range. Roper Technologies reported the highest median employee compensation at $96,212, while Jabil's median employee compensation was only $7,753. The median salary was pulled from companies’ proxy statements. As required by...
ECONOMY
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy