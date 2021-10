A 15-year-old girl who tested positive for Covid died on the day that she was due to have her vaccine, her family said.Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, died at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in the city on Tuesday after being tested for the virus four days earlier.Her mother Tracey Halliday said that the GCSE student at the Portsmouth Academy was a talented kickboxer and an aspiring musician.She said: “She was a loving girl and she had lots of friends. She was very active, she liked to go out and spend time with her friends and loved spending time with her brothers...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO