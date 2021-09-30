More than 10 million pounds of roadside litter collected this year

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors, and volunteers have collected more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides, nearly breaking the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.



This announcement comes on the heels of the two-week Fall Litter Sweep, which saw more than 418,000 pounds of roadside litter picked up statewide.



“While this is a major milestone, it is unfortunate that our roadsides have been used as trash cans,” Division 2 Engineer Preston Hunter said. “North Carolina is a beautiful place to live, work and play, and to keep it that way, we need everyone to be part of the effort to keep litter off our roadways.”



Division 2 collected 167,220 pounds of litter. Much of their success is owed, in part, to the 196 Adopt-A-Highway groups. The department is always looking for more volunteer groups. Interested participants should visit ncdot.gov/DontTrashNC to see how they can get involved.



NCDOT officials estimate that the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds collected within a month.

If you spot someone littering from a vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter .



Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up, and can hurt the environment, tourism, and the state’s quality of life. Everyone can do their part to prevent roadside litter by following these tips:

Always secure your load

Clear truck beds of any and all trash and debris before driving

Never toss garbage from a vehicle

