US, Philippines assessing defense treaty, China wary

By JIM GOMEZ - Associated Press
 4 days ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense secretary says U.S. and Filipino military officials have held initial talks to assess the future of their countries’ 70-year Mutual Defense Treaty, including revising it in a possible move that has made China wary. The 1951 treaty commits the United States and the Philippines to come to the aid of the other in case of an attack. American officials have assured their Philippine counterparts that they would honor their treaty obligations if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in the disputed South China Sea, including by China. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday the treaty could be abrogated, replaced or revised and added that initial discussions by both sides have been held to determine what action to take.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treaty#South China Sea#Ap#Filipino#American#Defense
