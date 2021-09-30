Katy ISD runners compete in Round Rock

Katy, Seven Lakes and Tompkins sent teams to one of the state’s largest cross country meets, competing at the site of the UIL state championships. All three schools had at least one team in the gold division Sept. 25 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The Tompkins boys, which recently won the Cy-Fair ISD team title, had the highest finish of the three, as the Falcons placed sixth of 20 teams led by Aiden Ramshaw (41st, 16:11.4), Noah Howard (46th, 16:18.1), Brian Luciano (75th, 16:36.2) on the five-kilometer course.