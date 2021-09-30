CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro cancels ‘Trail of Treats’ event

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro has canceled its ‘Trail of Treats’ Halloween event. It was set for October 28 in downtown Owensboro. “As our community and the State of Kentucky continue the fight against high COVID-19 numbers, we have decided not to have Trail of Treats this year,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “We were hopeful that we would be able to host the event in a safe manner with a modified layout and a limited number of booths. However, with the target audience of the event being school-age children that are not eligible for vaccinations and the fact that there are usually thousands of children participating in the event, we feel that it is best to keep the safety of the children as our top priority.”

