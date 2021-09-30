CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Cliff Lowriders Bring Dallas Community Together

By Keren Carríon, KERA News
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzfJw_0cCw66L100
This story first appeared in KERA News.

A mix of Tejano music and hip hop beats blast from people’s trucks on a Sunday evening in Oak Cliff.

Families post up on Jefferson Avenue, traveling from Pleasant Grove, Mesquite, North and South Dallas — even as far as Waco — to admire tricked-out classic cars from the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s during the lowriders car parade every Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JsVrE_0cCw66L100
Juan, Esther, and their daughter Sofia frequently come out on Sundays to watch the car parade, sitting on the hood of their truck. Keren Carrión/KERA

It all started on Father’s Day in 2019, when the group Dallas Lowriders decided to host a car show on the Oak Cliff strip. Afterward, people kept showing up.

“Over time, it got so big, it got out of our control,” said Mark Matas, spokesperson for the Dallas Lowriders.

The Dallas Lowriders parked their cars in front of the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. The group, made up of 18 people who are aficionados of classic Chevrolet Impala cars, are more of a “familia,” or family, than a club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKwuH_0cCw66L100
Gold chrome accents and the deep slant of the hydraulics makes this 1962 Impala a lowrider. Keren Carrión/KERA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbuBA_0cCw66L100
Mundo Herrera, with the Dallas Lowriders, stops traffic before pulling out with his 1962 Impala convertible, to take kids on a cruise, on Sunday evening, Aug. 22, 2021. Keren Carrión/KERA

It started back in 1979. But when the leader of the club, Ivy Matas, was murdered in 1985, the group ceased to exist until his brother Mark Matas decided to start it again in 2003. He kept the name to honor the legacy of his brother and the people that started it first.

“Everybody that’s involved with us is family,” Matas said.

This multi-generational event is just as much for the people who own the cars as it is for the families and kids watching it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGnDw_0cCw66L100
Kids congregate near the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, playing around the classic cars, and hanging out near El Chuy’s Dallas apparel truck, on Jefferson Ave in Oak Cliff, on Aug. 22. Keren Carrión/KERA

Lowriders start pulling into Jefferson Ave, revving their engines and bouncing their cars in an attempt to be the flashiest on the block.

Rene “Jefe” Cisneros is from Pleasant Grove. Cisneros, who goes by Jefe, owns three classic cars and he rotates through them at the car parade every week. His daughter, Brenda Cisneros, came out with her 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for her birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WI3DI_0cCw66L100
Brenda Cisneros, 22, spent her birthday on Jefferson Ave, cruising with her 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Keren Carrión/KERA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3nxj_0cCw66L100
Jefe Cisneros pulls up a photo of his 1948 Chevy Stylemaster. The family have their own car club, Cisneros C.C. Keren Carrión/KERA

People bring their cars out to impress. Showing off who has the best rims, the nicest paint job, the coolest hydraulics, the newest chrome.

“Every little bit of money that we get, we invest in our cars,” Eric Najera said. Najera has been with the Dallas Lowriders since he was 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4rC1_0cCw66L100
Hugo and Jehovanny Rodriguez, brothers, come out with their families every Sunday for the past year. Their sister-in-law, Jessica Velazquez, sits on a camping chair behind them. “We are fanatics of classic cars,” she said. Keren Carrión/KERA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yspc4_0cCw66L100
Young adults participate in the lowrider car cruise on Jefferson Ave, flashing a bright mustard and magenta custom paint job and interiors. Keren Carrión/KERA

Other car groups make an appearance on Sundays too: Texas Legacy, Estilo Car Club, Rollerz Only, and more. They all make up the United Lowriders Association in Dallas, where they have meetings to discuss issues and events in the community.

“It’s a lifestyle,” Najera said. “This cruise is to enjoy our rides.”

By the end of the night, smoke fills the air from the burnt rubber scratching the pavement, signaling people to start heading out.

The tradition keeps families coming back every Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085eQi_0cCw66L100
Monique Garza rides on the passenger side of the 1964 Impala, on Sunday night. Her husband, Rudy Garza, is part of the Dallas Lowriders. Keren Carrión/KERA

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texas Observer

Forgetful City

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2021 issue. The Freedman’s Memorial Cemetery is empty on a sweltering weekday in June, the gated park tucked between Lemmon Avenue and Calvary Street contained by the three-lane frontage road that edges the moat of the North Central Expressway. The sound of traffic dominates the space—a dull, uneasy roar, the sound of an industrial fan, an airplane landing.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Wastewater Threatens Texas Streams

Cities have long dumped their wastewater into streams and rivers. Even treated, the wastewater can pollute waterways and contaminate aquifers. Diane Causey is a 75-year-old antique shop manager in Utopia, a tiny town of 277 people located an hour-and-a-half northwest of San Antonio. Her favorite place in town is a swimming hole on the Sabinal River, accessed on land her family owns. This section of the Sabinal, a little-known Texas river fed by springs, is crystal-clear and chilly even in June. Each summer, Causey’s extended family of more than 100 people converge on the swimming hole for their annual family reunion; kids jump into the water from Cypress-lined banks and cannonball from a rope swing suspended above the river. They hold talent shows and worship services and music jams—Causey herself plays the keyboard but also dabbles in hammer dulcimer and banjo. “It’s always fun. It’s a beautiful place,” she says.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

In ‘Missing in Brooks County,’ The Missing Migrant Crisis Haunts South Texas

The documentary in Falfurrias is sinister and spiritual. In the first few minutes of the new documentary Missing in Brooks County, Eddie Canales idles his truck along a long stretch of trees, brush, and barbed wire. A few steps away a plastic barrel marked “Agua” sits under a tattered Red Cross flag where Canales retrieves a few empty water jugs and replaces them with full ones. Here in Brooks County, a rural Texas community located near the U.S.-Mexico border, summertime temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees. A person could easily die of thirst out here, and as Canales drives his truck down the road he halts when he sees buzzards nearby. “Whoa,” he says, watching the birds as they circle. “They’re here.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

On the Coronavirus, Loss, and My Mom’s Tacos

My mom shouted from the kitchen of our family home in Oak Cliff that my huevo con chorizo tacos were ready. It was New Year’s Eve 2020, and I’d been staying at my parents’ house for almost a week so my mom didn’t ring in the new year alone. She’d spent most of the past month and a half by herself. Since November 19, my father had been at Dallas’ Parkland Hospital trying his best to fight the damage COVID-19 had done to his lungs. For the entirety of December, a machine had been breathing for him while tubes lodged down his throat helped feed him and suck bile from his lungs.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

‘On the Porch’ Celebrates Terlingua and Its Residents

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2021 issue. W. Chase Peeler, a researcher who studies music cultures, headed to the farthest corner of West Texas in 2013 to find a remote region where music was in full bloom. He drove through Big Bend, stopped in Terlingua Ghost Town, and discovered a community so musically inclined that it’s said “there’s a musician hiding under every rock.” Case in point: The town of roughly 100 people had a fully equipped recording studio 25 years before it had a school, a water utility company, or a decent grocery store. Peeler, a multi-instrumentalist, fell in love. He stayed more than two years, conducting doctoral research in ethnomusicology, trying to suss out what made Terlingua such a musical oasis. The culmination of his work is On the Porch: Life and Music in Terlingua, Texas.
POLITICS
Texas Observer

One Hundred Years Ago, A Flood Reshaped San Antonio. A New Book Shows How Little Has Changed.

Char Miller’s 'West Side Rising’ delves into the man-made side of the 1921 flood. In September 1921, a Category 1 hurricane crashed into the Gulf Coast, pushing nearly three feet of rain all the way into Central and South Texas over just a few days. The San Antonio River swelled above its banks, submerging the city’s urban core and causing millions of dollars in damage. And on San Antonio’s West Side, where a majority of the city’s Mexican-American population lived, creeks and other small waterways were transformed into rushing walls of water that swept poorly constructed houses off their foundations. At least 224 people died in San Antonio, and most of them Mexican-American.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Observer

Portraits of the Pandemic

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2021 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Texas Observer

‘You See People With Mushrooms Growing Out of Their Carpets’: Tenants With Mold in Their Homes Have Little Recourse

In August last year, shortly after Jack Delaplane and his two roommates moved into The Reserve at San Antonio, an apartment complex a couple blocks from the University of Texas San Antonio campus, their air conditioning stopped working. After the complex sent a repairperson to their unit, it worked briefly—and then broke again. Delaplane decided to check and see what was going on in the utility closet himself. That’s when he found the mold.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Observer

