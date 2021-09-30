By The Numbers: Jaguars look for first win in Thursday tilt with Bengals
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-3) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (2-1, -7.5) Matchup: This is the third straight season the Bengals and Jaguars will face each other, with the Jaguars winning in 2019 and the Bengals winning in 2020. It's a matchup of the last two No. 1 Picks in the NFL Draft: Joe Burrow in 2020 and Trevor Lawrence in 2021. The QB matchup is also a rematch of the 2020 CFP National Championship Game, when Burrow’s LSU Tigers defeated Lawrence’s Clemson Tigers, 42-25.www.foxsports.com
