Aberdeen, SD

Presentation Sisters contributing hats, mittens for North Highland coat drive

Aberdeen News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual coat collection sponsored by North Highland United Methodist Church has a new partner — the Presentation Sisters. The coat distribution, which is open to anyone in and around Aberdeen, is Oct, 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at North Highland, 620 15th Ave. N.E. Coat donations are accepted from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 at the church and drop-off sites in the community. Those sites, which are still being finalized, will be listed at www.northhighland.today.

www.aberdeennews.com

Aberdeen, SD
