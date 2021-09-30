Triple-digit initial unemployment claims filed in 1 S.C. county for week

Initial S.C. unemployment claims fell by 464 for the week ending Sept. 25 from the previous week, with Greenville County the only county to still see triple-digit claims. The 1,113 first-time claims represented a drop from the 1,597 filed the week before, according to data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. Greenville County had 136 claims, while Richland County saw 90 and Spartanburg County 74. Horry County had 62 and Charleston County 54.