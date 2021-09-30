CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford, PA

AHN’s newest community hospital in Wexford opens to patients

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
WEXFORD, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network’s newest community-based hospital, AHN Wexford, officially opened its doors to patients Thursday morning.

AHN Wexford is a full-service hospital on Perry Highway and the single-largest new facility investment in AHN’s history.

The hospital is innovative with 160 private patient rooms that allow patients to text clinical staff, instead of using a call button.

Rooms also have televisions that serve as interactive video boards to update patients on their daily care schedule.

The around-the-clock 24-bed emergency department has a fast-track, bedside registration process.

“I think we took an intentional step first AHN and Highmark, our focus has been pushing care out into the community instead of trying to get patients to go downtown,” Klapper said. “So when you think about it from a patient’s perspective, it makes sense to design a hospital that has all those features and amenities that you may find in a hotel.”

Dr. Allen Klapper, who is president of AHN Wexford, said it took four years to get to this point from design to construction.

