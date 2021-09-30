CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Vegetable spring rolls by Rob Allison – recipe

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXhs1_0cCw3xPs00
Photograph: Kris Kirkham

Even my gran knows what a spring roll is, that’s how famous these crunchy cigars of joy are. They are also incredibly simple; so simple in fact that you can pretend to your children that helping you prepare enough for your dinner party is a fun way to spend the day. The rolls freeze very well once cooked, just ensure they cool completely before freezing on a tray lined with greaseproof paper. Serve hot or at room temperature with sweet chilli sauce.

Makes 20 canapé-sized spring rolls

carrot 1, grated

spring onions 5, trimmed and finely sliced

garlic 4 cloves, finely diced

red chilli 1, deseeded and finely sliced

white cabbage ¼, core removed and leaves very finely shredded

beansprouts 200g

light soy sauce 2 tbsp

spring roll wrappers 5 (about 25cm x 25cm)

sunflower or vegetable oil about 1 litre, for deep-frying

salt and freshly ground black pepper

sweet chilli sauce to serve

Place the carrot, spring onions, garlic, chilli, white cabbage and beansprouts in a large bowl. Pour in the soy sauce along with a generous amount of salt and pepper. Give the ingredients a thorough mix with your hands.

Take one wrapper at a time and place on a chopping board. Use a sharp knife or scissors to cut the wrapper into 4 equal squares. Take one square, and place a heaped tablespoon of the mixture in a line across the middle of the square, leaving a 2cm border at each end of the filling. With a wet finger or a pastry brush generously moisten the edges.

Begin rolling your spring roll by bringing the two ends in over the filling. With fingers still holding the sides use your thumbs to pick up the edge closest to you, and fold over the filling. Tuck the edge under the pile of vegetables, and roll the pastry up into a fully enclosed cigar shape. Repeat the process with the remaining squares of pastry.

Heat the oil 180C in a deep-sided saucepan or wok. If you don’t have a thermometer, you can tell when the oil is at 180C by dropping a cube of bread into it: the bread should be golden brown in about 30 seconds.

Carefully lower a few spring rolls into the hot oil. Let them bubble away for about 4 minutes, by which time the wrapper will be perfectly cooked, crisp and golden. Drain the rolls on kitchen paper to remove excess oil. Repeat with remaining batches. Serve with sweet chilli sauce.

From Homemade Takeaways by Rob Allison (Orion, £18.99)

Comments / 0

Related
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Sweet Potato Crescent Roll Recipe

With the season quickly changing, many people are eager to incorporate more fall-themed recipes into their lives. Naturally, pumpkin tends to be the star of the show when fall rolls around, but sweet potatoes are also a great option, thanks to their vibrant orange color and earthy, subtly sweet taste. Although sweet potatoes are enjoyable year-round, they work especially well in many autumnal dishes, and these sweet potato crescent rolls are the perfect example.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oil#Vegetables#Hot Oil#Spring Rolls#Food Drink
30Seconds

Elevated Sloppy Joes Recipe on Buttery Pan-Toasted Hoagie Rolls: You're 30 Minutes Away From Sandwich Night

Cook outside the box and ditch all the weird ingredients found on those sloppy joe cans at the store. Homemade sloppy joes are incredibly easy to make and come together in one skillet in under 30 minutes. Browned beef is mixed with onion and green peppers then simmered in a sweetened tomato sauce. The secret is in finding just the right seasoning for the sauce. I'd be willing to bet this is the best sloppy joe recipe you will ever taste.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Vegetable-Forward Baby Meals

Square Baby's Square Meals are made with organic vegetables, fruits, whole and sprouted grains, various proteins, healthy fats, herbs and spices. The newest small-batch creations from the brand are vegetable-forward and supportive of Partnership for a Healthier America's “Veggies Early & Often” campaign. As a member of the Shaping Early...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Love and Lemons

How to Make Vegetable Stock

Learn how to make vegetable stock! Perfect for using in soups, sauces, risottos, and more, this homemade broth is super flavorful and easy to make. The other day, I was making vegetable stock with veggie odds and ends I’d accumulated throughout the week. As I stood in the kitchen, savoring the delicious aroma wafting from my stock pot, I realized that I had yet to share my method for how to make vegetable broth on the blog. I have over 80(!!) soup recipes on here, and another soup season is right around the corner. Suffice it to say, this vegetable stock recipe is long overdue.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Vegetable lasagne, butter noodles and spicy stuffed shells: Yotam Ottolenghi’s pasta recipes

Pasta shells stuffed with spicy mince and smothered in tomato, roast fennel and courgette lasagne, and buttery ramen in a spicy Korean marinade. I feel slightly sheepish running three pasta recipes when we are all still waist-deep in Rachel Roddy’s very wonderful An A-Z of Pasta, published this summer. That said, as the title of her new book implies, pasta is the gift that keeps on giving, from ABC to 1, 2, 3, Monday to Sunday, from little person to big oldie. I’ll leave the A-Z to Rachel, then, and share my own hello autumn 1, 2, 3.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Dairy-free Creamy Autumn Vegetable Dip Recipe: A Healthy Butternut Squash Dip Recipe for Fall Snacking

"Butternut squash is one of those foods that each time I roast one up I say to myself, 'This is so GOOD, why don’t you make it more often?!'" says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "This is a creative and really tasty dip, perfect for fall entertaining – a welcome addition to your holiday party spread! Butternut squash is extremely versatile and satisfying! Be sure to try this recipe during the fall when squash is plentiful and inexpensive."
RECIPES
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Recipes: It’s the season for stuffed vegetables

Stuffed vegetables are popular these days because eggplant, peppers, zucchini and tomatoes, which are perfect for stuffing, are at the height of their seasons. Usually the stuffings are made from meat, grains such as rice or bulgur wheat, or a mixture of both. Cooks flavor the fillings with sautéed onions and often with garlic, spices and herbs. The stuffed vegetables are moistened with olive oil, broth or tomato sauce, and can be baked or stewed.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

MONGOLIAN BEEF & VEGETABLES

Easy Mongolian Beef and Vegetables made with a savory brown sugar soy sauce marinade and served atop rice or noodles. Added vegetables make this a great weeknight Asian inspired meal that everyone loves!. This Mongolian Stir Fry is a simple dish that doesn’t take long to prepare and always comes...
RECIPES
Only In Northern California

Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes

There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin […] The post Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGNO

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
autoimmunewellness.com

Harvest Vegetable Soup

This post contains affiliate links. Click here to see what that means!. In order to provide the free resources here on the Autoimmune Wellness website and social media channels, we may accept a commission or other support for our endorsement, recommendation, or link to a product or service in this post.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy