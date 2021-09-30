CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Beach, MD

Letters from readers

Bay Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI always look forward to the Bay Weekly, living here in North Beach. You have interesting articles, and I always learn something. I have a thought I wanted to pass on, for a news article perhaps. This last week I went to my bank, asking for a couple rolls of pennies, as I just began playing penny bingo at the Senior Center. My bank said they continue to order coins, but are never sent any. The clerk only had 20 pennies. Because I have not read anything recently about the coin shortage, I thought the shortage had been resolved, but I was wrong. The bank said “if you have extra coins, please turn them in at your bank”. I’m just passing on information that might persuade people to cash in their coins, and help our local banks.

North Beach, MD

