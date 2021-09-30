CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Three in five back Biden on infrastructure and blame GOP for pending debt crisis

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eMhy_0cCw3fm200


Three-fifths of the public support President Joe Biden's economic agenda, according to a new poll, despite massive uncertainty raised by opaque congressional negotiations on core components.

Data published by Navigator Thursday tracked support for Biden's Build Back Better agenda from September 23-27. Overall, 61% of the roughly 1,400 respondents said they supported the $3.5 trillion infrastructure proposal. The figure did not change when respondents were specifically informed that the plan "would be paid for by increasing taxes on the top 2% of income earners, raising taxes on those earning over $1 million a year from selling stocks and bonds, known as capital gains, raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5%, and cracking down on tax evasion."

'UP IN THE AIR': WHITE HOUSE PASSING DEBT CEILING BUCK TO SCHUMER

The party vote found 60% of independents supporting the plan, compared to 89% of Democrats and 30% of Republicans. Again, independent and Republican numbers remained virtually unchanged once survey participants were explicitly informed of the proposed payfors, although Democratic support fell two points to 87%.

An even greater number, 66%, thought that it was "urgent" Congress pass the legislation, including 69% of Independents.

Though the White House has been negotiating the reconciliation package closely with centrist Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in recent days, the two Democratic holdouts are threatening hopes of passing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, previously scheduled for a Thursday vote by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, has threatened to tank that vote if Pelosi brings it to a vote without the reconciliation package. The White House and Sinema have publicly stated they are optimistic they can reach a reconciliation agreement by Thursday, but Manchin explicitly told reporters on Wednesday that will not happen. Pelosi also hinted at potentially delaying the vote at her Wednesday press conference.

Thursday's Navigator poll also found that 58% of respondents were in favor of suspending or raising the debt limit, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress to do by Oct. 18 to prevent a U.S. credit default. Fifty-four percent of respondents placed blame for a potential default with Republicans, who "want to score points against Biden at the expense of the economy," compared to 46% who thought Democrats"irresponsibly spending government money and putting the U.S. in this situation" would be responsible.

The Democrats have been seeking to highlight Republican "hypocrisy" of the debt ceiling throughout September. One senior Democratic official confirmed to the Washington Examiner that a video the DNC tweeted on Sept. 22, contrasting statements Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made in 2019 supporting the Trump-era debt ceiling hikes with debt-focused comments he made earlier in September 2021, was its most viewed video of all time. The clip earned 1.5 million views on Twitter and millions more across all platforms.

White House officials also expressed frustration to the Washington Examiner regarding McConnell's stance on the debt negotiations. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly criticized McConnell in press briefings for voting in favor of all three Trump-era debt suspensions and supporting suspending or raising the debt limit 30 times in total throughout his Senate career.

"We obviously wanted to do this in a bipartisan fashion, as we've talked about quite a bit in here," Psaki said following McConnell's Monday decision to block a unanimous consent request from Democrats to address the debt limit via a majority vote. "It's a shared responsibility. It's been done at times in a bipartisan manner in the past."

"It's also our hope that if Sen. McConnell isn't going to help us avoid a default and a shutdown, at least he'll get out of the way and let Democrats do it alone so we can avoid a default, and right now that question remains up in the air," she added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

One White House official additionally told the Washington Examiner that McConnell's actions on the debt crisis "made no sense." The official claimed that Schumer's attempts to approve a debt limit hike with only Democratic votes "was what Republicans suggested in the first place," and was something Democrats did in 2006 when Republicans and the Bush White House sought to raise the debt ceiling.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
AOL Corp

John Oliver addresses the senators blocking Biden’s plan: ‘You owe people more than vague platitudes’

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the host focused on the Build Back Better Act and why it’s in danger of being blocked. The bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda and contains things like: funding for at-home care, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, steps to address climate change, and an extension of the child tax credit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Are progressive Democrats preparing to climb down over the budget?

After weeks of grandstanding and digging their heels in, progressives in Washington have started hinting that they might be willing to give a little ground to avoid Joe Biden’s domestic agenda grinding to a complete halt. His ambitious $3.5 trillion social programme, packed with progressive goodies from health care to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Janet Yellen
Washington Post

Three bad takes about Biden and his agenda

Pundits tend to double down on their assumptions even when confronted with contradictory information. That might explain why so much of the coverage on the battle over President Biden’s agenda is unhelpful or downright wrong. Here are three bad takes that should be retired:. “Biden never ran on this.” This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden's economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin's suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that's pushing the US closer to default. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested Senate Republicans...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#Infrastructure#Stocks And Bonds#Gop#Navigator#White House#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Independents#The White House
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy