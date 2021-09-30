CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

96-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect captured after fleeing before trial

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXHJa_0cCw3d0a00


A 96-year-old German woman who ran away on Thursday before her court trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder in Nazi concentration camps was recaptured by authorities .

The woman, who was allegedly a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, left her home in a taxi on Thursday and headed for a subway station on the outskirts of Hamburg to an unknown destination, Itzehoe state court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said, according to German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur . The secretary was named as Irmgard Furchner by Reuters .

"The woman has been located by German police," Milhoffer told CNN. "Local authorities are now assessing whether she is able to serve a prison sentence."

IN RARE CASE INVOLVING FEMALE NAZI, 95-YEAR-OLD CHARGED FOR HOLOCAUST-RELATED CRIMES

Approximately 65,000 inmates are estimated to have died at the Stutthof camp, according to German data. A court indictment for Furchner said she is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder."

"The accused is charged with having assisted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of inmates there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant's office of the former concentration camp Stutthof," the court said in a pretrial statement.

Furchner will stand trial before a juvenile court chamber because she was an adolescent at the time of the alleged offense.

The defendant's lawyer is aware that a charge of aiding and abetting murder from a desk could be upheld, according to a recent interview with Der Spiegel .

"It will depend on whether knowledge of the characteristics of murder, cruelty, or malice exists," her lawyer, Wolf Molkentin, said. "Otherwise, there would only be an aid to manslaughter, which would then be statute-barred," meaning the case would be dismissed due to surpassing the statute of limitations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Furchner's case comes just one week before a trial against a 100-year-old SS guard at a former Nazi concentration camp is slated to begin.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Complex

96-Year-Old Ex-Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary Caught After Fleeing Trial in Germany

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. A 96-year-old woman who once served as a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp was arrested Thursday, hours after a warrant was issued when she tried to skip her trial in Germany earlier in the day where she was charged with over 11,000 counts of accessory to murder, NPR reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hngn.com

96-Year-Old Nazi Suspect Arrested After Attempting To Avoid Court Appearances

Berlin authorities reported the arrest of a 96-year-old woman, who was known to be a former secretary in a concentration camp during the Nazi era, was scheduled to appear in court for charges of being an accessory in the deaths of more than 11,000 people. However, officials said that instead...
WORLD
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Nazi Concentration Camps#Murder#German#Ss#Stutthof#Deutsche Presse Agentur#Reuters#Cnn#Nazi
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Iconic Actor's Son Arrested, Denied Bail in Drugs Case

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is under scrutiny after his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged drug infractions. Aryan was taken into custody on an extravagant party cruise off the coast of Mumbai, India this weekend according to a report by New Delhi Television News, along with seven other people. Authorities say they seized a huge amount of drugs that indicates intent to sell as well as use.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Huge Crocodile Devours Body Of Man Missing For 3 Days

A huge crocodile in India was seen Tuesday devouring the body of a man, who had been missing for three days. The victim was identified as Sukhdev Debu, who lived in the northern state of Uttarakhand. An official in the Surai forest range said it remains unclear if the man was killed by the crocodile, or if the reptile ate the corpse after he was murdered and dumped at the scene, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy