London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old...

