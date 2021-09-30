CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles announce LeSean McCoy is coming home

By Stephen Samra about 19 hours
Evan Habeeb/Getty Images

LeSean McCoy is the all-time leader in rushing yards in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles. Finally, the legend is coming home to retire as a member of the team.

“Tomorrow, LeSean McCoy comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!” stated the team’s Twitter account.

Additionally, the team’s website features a piece written by McCoy himself. Throughout, he details his reason for retiring, his career as a whole and his love for the franchise.

“After 12 years in the NFL, I’ve decided to retire an Eagle because this is home to me,” wrote McCoy. “I still have that green inside my heart.

“There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.”

Additionally, McCoy shouted out the city of Philadelphia. While some believes it’s one of the toughest places to play, the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher embraced the challenge.

“Philadelphia, you embraced me from day one, welcomed me in with open arms both on and off the field. It’s a special place for me and always will be,” wrote McCoy. “To retire as an Eagle and be an Eagle for life is really important to me. I can’t wait to see everyone this Sunday.

“I love Philadelphia because I came from that type of environment. Philly can be tough. You demand a lot from us, but I loved that. I like a challenge. If you’re not happy, I always looked at it as, “Let’s respond and find a way to play better.”

McCoy: ‘I’m retiring because I’m at peace mentally.’

McCoy doesn’t have many regrets throughout his fantastic career. However, he believes the opportunity to remain an Eagle for the entirety of his career was missed. While it wasn’t his fault as he was traded, it still weighs on him.

“I’m retiring because I’m at peace mentally. The only regret I’ve ever had was not spending my entire career as an Eagle,” wrote McCoy. “I look at guys like Jason Kelce and Larry Fitzgerald, lifelong friends of mine, who spent their whole career with one team. I grew up in Harrisburg, played my college football at Pittsburgh, and was drafted by the Eagles. Never thought it would have been like that, but it would have been so cool to finish my career only having played in this one state.”

In addition to the Eagles, McCoy played for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Drafted in the second round out of Pittsburgh in 2009, ‘Shady’ showed his stuff at every stop.

Now, LeSean McCoy returns home — where he’ll forever be remembered as a Philadelphia Eagle.

