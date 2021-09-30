CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Kody Brown Admits He’s A Bad Parent, Gives Parenting Advice Anyway

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kody Brown of Sister Wives gave a customer on Cameo some parenting advice recently. He, however, kicked off his video by admitting he didn’t consider himself to be a very good parent. His opinion of his parenting skills, however, didn’t stop him from offering the customer advice. Based on the way he talked, it sounded as if this was a single parent with special needs children asking Kody for advice on how to manage things. Kody Brown, being a man with tons of children, it makes sense why an overwhelmed single parent would want advice.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

What Happened To Sean And Abby After 90 Day Fiance?

When "90 Day Fiance" debuted on TLC in 2014, it became an overnight success and instant reality TV hit. Since its inception, there have been numerous spinoffs, including "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After," and "90 Day Fiance: Before the 89 Days," just to name a few.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ & Husband Kody Brown Aren’t Broke: 2021 Net Worths

Sister Wives appears to be coming back for Season 16 at the end of 2021. Though the Browns took a decent pay cut to keep the long-running series on TLC, the cash is still flowing. There had been some questions about the family’s finances over recent years. However, a recent article is sharing each main Brown member’s net worth. Looks like they are doing better than expected.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Season 16: Everything to Know

Another season of Sister Wives means another season full of tension. Kody Brown is back for season 16 along with wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, as they navigate through the world of their polygamous relationship. The newest season, set to debut in fall 2021, will...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Wives
TVShowsAce

Meri Brown Puts On Leggy Display While Rocking A Sombrero In Sexy Snap

Meri Brown of Sister Wives cranked up the heat on Instagram by putting on a leggy display in a sexy snap. Followers of the TLC star couldn’t help but appreciate the photo. Interested in seeing the sexy snap of Meri Brown putting on a leggy display while rocking a sombrero? Want to know what fans had to say about this intriguing photo? Keep reading for the details (and to see the snapshot).
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sister Has Affected His Mom (Exclusive)

Sumit is sharing how a trauma in his family has affected his rocky relationship with his mother. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit tells Jenny that his sister, who was a year and a half younger than him, died when she was only eight months old and that his mom, Sahna, has lingering resentment toward him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Paedon Brown Drops RARE Family Photos

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown drops a bunch of rare family photos on his Instagram recently. One of the reasons that Sister Wives fans may not see Paedon as often as some of Christine Brown’s other children is because he is in the Army. It is likely that Paedon stays busy and moves around a lot. Keep reading to find out more about Paedon and his family photos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives‘ Fans Are Obsessed With Mykelti’s Chunky Baby Avalon

Mykelti Brown Padron and Tony Padron’s daughter Avalon is almost five-months-old. The daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown welcomed Avalon in April. Christine shared new photos of baby Avalon on her social media. Fans went ga-ga over the tyke’s chubby legs. ‘Oma’ Christine also babysat for Avalon, but aunt Truely may need to work on her babysitting skills. Keep reading and we’ll explain.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
districtchronicles.com

Kody Brown Turns Truely OFF On Boys, Wants Something Else Instead

Turns out, Kody Brown may have turned his daughter Truely off when it comes to boys and boyfriends. In fact, she’s convinced there’s something else a girl needs instead. What is it that Truely Brown wants instead of a boyfriend? Keep reading, we’ll explain. Christine Brown reveals Truely doesn’t want...
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Praised By Parent After Giving Their Child $300

He may have previously received backlash for not giving money to kids selling candy, but in a more recent interaction, DaBaby has had a change of heart. The rapper has been laying relatively in the months following his Rolling Loud controversy, but that does not mean that he has been silent. We have received a few releases from the North Carolina icon and while his homophobia scandal was a setback, DaBaby is hoping it is a minor one.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: I'm Still with Kody! For Now!

For literal years now, we've been speculating about Meri Brown's relationship with the rest of her family. And that's because for literal years now, all of those relationships have been complete and total messes. Seriously, it's been six years now since Meri was catfished, an event that almost brought about...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Gets Made Over, Tries to Distract Fans From LuLuRoe Scam

Meri Brown hosted her weekly Fridays with Friends Instagram Live session late last week, doing so amid a somewhat ironic time period. Meaning that Meri Brown is lacking a bit for friends these days amid accusations that she's a key player in a nationwide pyramid scheme being run by clothing apparel company LuLu Roe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Makes Unexpected Appearance On Instagram

Kody Brown shook things up late last night by making an unexpected appearance on Instagram. As those who follow the Brown family on social media know, Kody isn’t exactly known for being active. He did come out of the woodwork not too long ago to promote his new hustle. His hustle was met with mixed feedback because fans weren’t too keen on him using them to make money when he hadn’t been active in such a long time.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives in Crisis: Will Meri and Christine Soon Be Out of a Job?

We've known for many months now that Meri Brown and Christine Brown were unhappy in their personal lives. How could they not be... considering both are married to a man who pays no attention to their needs?. Meri has continually shared cryptic memes and messages about the state of her...
RETAIL
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy