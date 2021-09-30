Kody Brown Admits He’s A Bad Parent, Gives Parenting Advice Anyway

Kody Brown of Sister Wives gave a customer on Cameo some parenting advice recently. He, however, kicked off his video by admitting he didn’t consider himself to be a very good parent. His opinion of his parenting skills, however, didn’t stop him from offering the customer advice. Based on the way he talked, it sounded as if this was a single parent with special needs children asking Kody for advice on how to manage things. Kody Brown, being a man with tons of children, it makes sense why an overwhelmed single parent would want advice.