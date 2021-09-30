CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not Brian Laundrie’: Lookalike goes viral on TikTok as he tries to clear his name

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
 4 days ago

( WJW ) — A man who many say looks like Brian Laundrie has amassed millions of views on TikTok after sharing several videos in which he says he is not the man wanted in Gabby Petito ‘s disappearance and death.

The man, who goes by user name @notbrianlaundrie, first started posting videos earlier this week, wanting to “put rumors to bed” that he is Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie reportedly purchased burner phone day of disappearance, FBI investigating

In one video, he asks for advice on what to tell people who think he is Brian Laundrie. The video has more than 2.2 million views.

In another, which has more than 3 million views , he said he was about to travel cross country from a wedding and asked how “not to get attacked or accused of being this guy.”

‘The search now is really on’: Dog the Bounty Hunter feels he’s close to finding Brian Laundrie

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

The case has generated massive nationwide interest since an investigation began a few weeks ago.

Laundrie was last seen Sept. 14 entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, but he was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Another search, by Duane Chapman — known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — is being conducted in Fort De Soto Campground in Pinellas County, Florida.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

