41-year-old woman found dead identified, investigation underway

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Editors note: This story has been updated with the women’s identity.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of a woman.

According to a release, police responded to a call of a deadly shooting at a business on the 300 block of Conquest Blvd just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators found a 41-year-old woman dead at the scene. The release mentions she had a single gunshot wound.

Authorities identified the woman as Jessica Yvonne Vasquez, a resident of Alamo.

The shooting remains under investigation.