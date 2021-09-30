41-year-old woman found dead identified, investigation underway
Editors note: This story has been updated with the women’s identity.
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of a woman.
According to a release, police responded to a call of a deadly shooting at a business on the 300 block of Conquest Blvd just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators found a 41-year-old woman dead at the scene. The release mentions she had a single gunshot wound.
Authorities identified the woman as Jessica Yvonne Vasquez, a resident of Alamo.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Comments / 6