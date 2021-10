Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Joshua W. McCallister, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division, Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, and Town of Groton Police Chief Louis J. Fusaro, Jr., today announced that a federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment yesterday charging CARLOS ANTONIO CRESPO-FEBUS, 40, of New London, and STEVEN COLLAZO, 30, of Groton, for their alleged involvement in a scheme to receive large quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico through the U.S. Mail for distribution in Connecticut and elsewhere.

GROTON, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO