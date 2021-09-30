CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

A Round-Up of the Best Gear to Improve Your Video Meeting Quality

spikenow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re settling into remote work for the long haul, you’ll likely be spending more and more time on video meetings, so your standard setup with your laptop webcam and cheap headphones is probably due for an upgrade. In this guide, we’ll be going through some simple ways you can give your work from home office a studio-quality without breaking the bank.

www.spikenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is practically giving away the August Smart Lock Pro today

When it comes to your home’s security, you should always be on the lookout for devices that will provide extra protection to your family. There are the usual security cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems, but among the most effective devices for safeguarding your home are smart locks for your doors. You don’t have to use up all your savings on them either, as there are offers like Amazon’s $131 discount for the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $230.
ELECTRONICS
soundandvision.com

Fall Review: Best Gear of 2021

With its latest LCD TV, TCL embraces the popular Roku streaming platform while demonstrating the benefits of using Mini-LEDs to deliver more uniform backlighting at a price most of us can afford — hence, the well-deserved Top Value designation. The 65R635 boasts an impressive 160 zones of local dimming for its 65-inch screen, which translates into a highly satisfying viewing experience whether you’re watching in 4K or plain old high-definition. The set also brings quantum-dot technology into the fold for expanded color performance, supports three flavors of high dynamic range (HDR) — Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG — and offers a low-lag THX Certified Game Mode to meet the challenges of fast-paced gaming. It even offers a unique feature called iPQ Mobile Calibration that uses the camera in an iPhone or Google Pixel phone to capture onscreen images and calibrate the color (though its capabilities are limited).
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Quality#4k Video#Video Camera#Video Conferencing#Video Conference#Logitech#Usb C#The Logitech Streamcam#Skype#Google Hangouts#Apple
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds for Music

There’s no denying that earbuds are the most convenient style of headphones. They’re extremely lightweight, small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, and make a great headset for video calls in a pinch. One of the knocks against them is that they’re not a good choice for music lovers compared to on-ear or over-ear headphones. This prevalent misconception is born out of bad experiences most of us had in the mid 2000s, when popular earbuds were inexpensive and largely disposable. You can still find good, cheap earbuds, but premium audio companies have spent a lot of time creating earbuds designed for...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best gaming headsets in 2021: The best headset to level up your game

A great gaming headset can completely change how you play. Being able to properly hear your game not only makes it more immersive, but can be the difference between knowing you’re in trouble, or not. But, it can be hard to find the best gaming headsets for your needs. There are plenty of things to consider before buying a new gaming headset. For starters, you’ll want to make sure any headset you consider works properly with your console or computer. Some headsets, for example, are purpose-built for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, while others will work with anything. You’ll also want...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

25 of the best gadgets and gizmos to appear on Amazon Launchpad

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Launchpad is a brilliant programme run by the company that helps support startups and small businesses. A showcase of some of the best products on the site for people to buy, with a range of brilliant gadgets and gizmos getting the exposure they deserve. We have seen...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Tools for Transcribing Video Meetings to Shareable Documents

Do you often forget one crucial point while noting down another in a meeting memo? Transcription tools are here to help. As it automatically turns multimedia files into text format, everyone in the meeting can concentrate on the conversation only. Here are some of the top video meeting transcription tools...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past few years. Sure, the earliest options freed us from annoying wires that caused chaos during the morning commute, but that often meant trading down when it came to great quality audio.Now, though, there’s a wealth of options to suit even the biggest of music snobs, along with designs tailored for every kind of lifestyle – from the commuter to the fitness fanatic.Many earbuds are designed to make your life run as smoothly as possible. Several are able to connect to apps such as Siri and Alexa, while others pause sound...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Nearly Half Off Right Now for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Amazon is letting shoppers know to get their holiday shopping done early this year, with dozens of early-bird sales already going live on their site this week. Sales on the mega-retailer’s site boast a wide range, from tech and home goods, to beauty and fashion. Some of Amazon’s best deals are in the audio department. Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are currently 46% off, slashing the steep...
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams will soon allow you to hide your own video in meetings

Microsoft Teams will soon allow you to hide your own video in Teams meeting. Right now, during a video call, your video is displayed at the bottom right corner of the meeting screen. This can be distracting in some scenarios. This upcoming feature will allow you to hide your own video during a meeting.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

This Electronics Brand Is Letting Customers ‘Test Drive’ a New TV for 100 Days

High-end TV and electronics maker Hisense is borrowing from the mattress industry as part of a new promotion, allowing customers to test out a brand new TV for up to 100 days with zero commitment. Most online mattress brands currently offer deals that let customers try out a new bed for a few months (with free returns if necessary), and now Hisense is launching a “No Regrets” offer that marks the brand’s first “buy and try” offering. Amazon Buy: Hisense 75-Inch ULED 4K TV $994.99 As part of the deal, customers have 100 days to buy and try a U800GR, U8G, U7G, or U6G...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

The Best Mac Accessories for Filmmakers

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The barrier for entry into filmmaking is lower than it’s ever been thanks to your iPhone and a few key accessories. And iPhone cinematography isn’t relegated to indie directors — Steven Soderbergh shot his films “Unsane” and “High Flying Bird” on an iPhone and even told IndieWire in 2018 that he would likely keep doing it. “I think this is the future,” he said at...
CELL PHONES
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy