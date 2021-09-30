Commercial real estate on King Street sees pandemic recovery
After a year of for lease signs and empty retail spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, King Street is coming back to life. According to Charleston Commercial data, there were roughly 110,000 square feet of vacancy among retail properties on King Street between Broad and Spring streets last year. This was across about 35-40 separate retail suites, which equates to an average vacancy size of about 2,800 square feet.charlestonbusiness.com
