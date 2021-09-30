12 inspiring things to do in London this Black History Month

October has arrived, which doesn’t just mean that Halloween is on its way and Christmas is right around the corner. It means that we’re in Black History Month: a run of weeks dedicated to celebrating the vibrant lives, histories and cultures of Black people in the UK. Of course, learning about Black history shouldn’t be something we do for just one month a year. But the annual initiative does make October a great reminder to head to Black-led cultural events in London. Want to mark the celebration? From Black-owned food markets to poetry hip-hop nights to exhibitions exploring Black British music, London is stuffed full of events over the coming weeks. Read our pick of the best plays, exhibitions and more.