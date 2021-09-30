Governor Kathy Hochul announces funding for local governments to better communicate during emergency response
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced state funding will allow local governments the chance to communicate more effectively during a emergency response. Hochul announced $45 million in state grant funding has been awarded to counties statewide and the City of New York for improving the operability of emergency communications across the State. This funding will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.www.fingerlakes1.com
