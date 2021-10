FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas (U of A) will be hosting its 19th annual "Bleed Razorback Red" blood drive on Oct. 12 and 13. For 19 years, the U of A has partnered with the American Red Cross to collect blood donations to save lives. The number of blood donors has reached the lowest levels of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing an emergency blood shortage.

