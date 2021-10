The Dr. Seuss Experience is bringing a house call of fun for this Illinois city. When I was a kid, the Dr. Suess books were my favorite. Who could not love "Green Eggs and Ham," "Cat in the Hat," and so many other great books? My parents made sure I had them all. I passed them down to my daughter and she really enjoyed them too. I was such a big fan, I actually got to meet the man himself at a book signing.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO