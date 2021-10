The Longhorns may be in play for another highly touted target that was previously off the market. Four-star athlete Larry Turner-Gooden has decided to decommit from Arizona State, and re-open his recruitment. Turner-Gooden is a Southern California native, a location where Steve Sarkisian has had a lot of success recruiting. 247Sports has him ranked as a top-185 player in the nation, while also ranking him as the No. 9 athlete in the country and the No. 16 player in the state of California.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO