COVID-19 cases halt ‘Aladdin’ performances on Broadway one day after reopening

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
NEW YORK CITY — A COVID-19 outbreak prompted the cancellation Wednesday of Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway one day after the show reopened.

In a notice posted on Twitter, producers said breakthrough COVID-19 cases had been identified within the company of ‘Aladdin’ at The New Amsterdam Theatre.

“Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled,” the notice read. “We will continue to provide support to the affected ‘Aladdin’ company members as they recover.”

It was not immediately clear how many COVID-19 cases were detected or whether Thursday’s performance, set to begin at 7 p.m., would go on as scheduled.

Curtains rose Tuesday for “Aladdin” for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced theaters to close for 18 months, according to WABC-TV.

Wednesday’s cancellation was the first of a Broadway show due to COVID-19 since theaters began to reopen in late June, The New York Times reported.

Broadway actors and stage managers are required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and to get vaccinated against the viral infection. Audience members are also required to wear masks and show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated.

