The Real-Life Korean Children's Games Featured in Netflix's 'Squid Game'

If you haven't watched Squid Game on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for?. For those of you who aren't familiar with the South Korean survival drama, the plot centers around a handful of people who are massively in debt due to gambling, fraud, and so on, and get invited to join a game where the big prize is cash. And we're talking a lot of cash – approximately $40 million. Once in the game, the 456 players quickly realize that it isn't just a regular game – it is based on surviving children's games such as "red light, green light," and tug of war.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO