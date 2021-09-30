Governor signs modified state budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed the fiscal year 2022 budget, which includes investments in child care, infrastructure, health care and economic development. The budget also includes funding for over 100 local bridge projects, mortgage assistance, lead service line replacement, high water infrastructure and dam safety grants, a wage increase for direct care workers, and a 2% increase in local government revenue sharing. The plans also include new tuition-free assistance for adults ages 25 and up and frontline workers. And nearly $200 million to fix crumbling bridges. The Governor followed through on her vow to veto language in the budget which prohibited COVID-19 prevention measures such as school mask mandates. She also vetoed $16 million in anti-abortion measures.www.rock1055.com
