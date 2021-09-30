Monster Hunter Rise for PC via Steam Officially Announced; Shogun Ceanataur Revealed for Sunbreak
During Capcom’s presentation at Tokyo Game Show 202 Capcom had news to share about the Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. First of all, a new collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise has been revealed, specifically with Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, starting on October 24. You’ll be able to earn yourself a layered armor portraying Arthur. It’ll be the last of the Capcom Collaborations.twinfinite.net
Comments / 0