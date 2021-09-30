CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise for PC via Steam Officially Announced; Shogun Ceanataur Revealed for Sunbreak

Cover picture for the articleDuring Capcom’s presentation at Tokyo Game Show 202 Capcom had news to share about the Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. First of all, a new collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise has been revealed, specifically with Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, starting on October 24. You’ll be able to earn yourself a layered armor portraying Arthur. It’ll be the last of the Capcom Collaborations.

gamingbolt.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Releasing Simultaneously for PC and Switch

When Capcom unveiled Monster Hunter Rise’s first paid expansion Sunbreak, there wasn’t too much surprise since it did the same thing with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. However, with the PC version of the former not even being released yet, one had to wonder whether it would receive Sunbreak later. Thankfully,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Paid DLC Introduced

At the beginning of the latest Direct episode, Capcom announced the paid Sunbreak extension for: Monster Hunter Rise Bee. This had to be huge and of course a trailer had to be shown. The Sunbreak extension for Monster Hunter Rise will be released in the summer of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was just announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct. A huge expansion to the base game, it’s notable that in order to play it… the base game is necessary. Capcom is trying to make that a bit easier on everyone with a handy, timely sale:. Soar into Monster...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Monster Hunter Rise getting "massive" Sunbreak expansion next year

Capcom's superb Monster Hunter Rise is getting a "massive" paid expansion, titled Sunbreak, on Switch and PC next year. Specifics are near-non-existent at present, but, in its brief announcement post, Capcom teased a "massive amount" of content in this "new, ominous chapter" of Monster Hunter Rise, including new stories, locations, and monsters.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo Announces Monster Hunter Rise Expansion

Capcom’s expansion Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak was announced with a short trailer shown during today’s Nintendo Direct. Capcom celebrated the announcement on Twitter sharing a link to the expansion’s official website. “The work of a Hunter never truly ends. A new, ominous chapter is about to unfold in the Monster...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Chocobo GP confirmed for TGS 2021

Two Switch games have been confirmed for TGS 2021 – specifically Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Chocobo GP. Both of these were announced during the latest Nintendo Direct. Sunbreak is a new expansion for Monster Hunter Rise while Chocobo GP is a new title entirely. Capcom will be sharing more...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ heads to PC on January twelfth

After debuting on Nintendo Swap towards the beginning of the yr, Monster Hunter Rise is lastly making its approach to PC. The newest entry in Capcom’s much-loved motion RPG sequence will make the soar to Steam on January twelfth, 2022, the writer introduced on Thursday. It appears to be like...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Monster Hunter Rise Coming to PC This January, Sonic and Ghost n' Goblins Crossover Revealed

After Switch gamers got to dive into Monster Hunter Rise PC gamers will finally get a chance. With the acclaimed title coming to PC this January 12th, 2022. With this launch, the upcoming expansion, Sunbreak, will release for both Switch and PC at the same time. As for current content, all major-post-launch content available from launch until November 2021 will come to PC on day-1. Everything after will be provided at a late date.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC release date set, demo coming in October

Capcom announced during TGS 2021 today when we can expect Monster Hunter Rise to arrive on PC. And that date is January 12. While that seems like a long ways off, it's really not because that's just three months away. Plus, to hold you over until then, Capcom will release...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC next year with 4K support

After a nearly yearlong wait, Monster Hunter fans on PC will finally be able to play the latest entry in the franchise. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Spotlight show at this year’s Tokyo Game Show revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will finally be coming to PC via Steam on January 12, 2022 — and with a ton of PC-specific improvements and features to boot.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Flagship Monster is Malzeno

Capcom revealed the new flagship monster that will appear in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Malzeno. Malzeno is an Elder Dragon. The new expansion was announced during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, which was where this monster was first shown. More information about the Malzeno and its appearance in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be revealed in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Monster Hunter Rise finally hits Steam in January, demo out soon

Capcom's Monster Hunter action RPG franchise expanded earlier this year with another mainline entry, but only Nintendo Switch owners got access. Soon though, PC players will finally be able to jump into Monster Hunter Rise and get their coopeartive action fix. As announced during the Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase,...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

The Good Life Launches on Game Pass Day One; Demo Available Now

Today, it was revealed that SWERY’s upcoming RPG, The Good Life, would be heading to Game Pass at launch. Alongside this news, the press release also unveiled that Xbox One players can now check out the game with a free demo; PC fans can check out their own free demo on Steam starting Oct. 1.
RECIPES
Twinfinite

Moonglow Bay Interview: Developers Talk Town Development, Side Content & Working with Xbox

Moonglow Bay is a relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG due to release on Xbox consoles and PC in just a couple of week’s time. Ahead of the game’s official release on Oct. 26, I was lucky enough to sit down and talk with creative director Zach Soares and art director Lu Nascimento to get a better idea of what players can expect from life in Moonglow Bay, and the depths of the deep blue sea off this coastal town.
RECIPES
nintendowire.com

Monster Hunter Rise survey asks about Switch/PC cross-play

Yesterday’s Monster Hunter Tokyo Game Show Spotlight had quite a bit of news for Rise. Along with announcements of new collaborations and monsters coming to its Sunbreak expansion, Monster Hunter Rise’s Steam release got some attention. It’ll be sad to see some of the player base potentially jump ship to make use of their PCs, but if a Capcom survey is to be believed we might not have to worry about that.
VIDEO GAMES

