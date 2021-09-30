Monster Hunter Rise for PC via Steam Officially Announced; Shogun Ceanataur Revealed for Sunbreak

After Switch gamers got to dive into Monster Hunter Rise PC gamers will finally get a chance. With the acclaimed title coming to PC this January 12th, 2022. With this launch, the upcoming expansion, Sunbreak, will release for both Switch and PC at the same time. As for current content, all major-post-launch content available from launch until November 2021 will come to PC on day-1. Everything after will be provided at a late date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO