Saint Clair County, MI

Booster shots now available locally to those who qualify

 4 days ago

COVID-19 booster shots are now available to certain individuals in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Health Department, adults age 65 and over, adults in long-term care settings, adults under 65 with certain underlying health conditions, and those who work at high risk jobs are all eligible. Currently the only booster shot that is available is from Pfizer and it is only approved for use in those who received their first and second shots also from Pfizer. You must wait at least 6-months after getting your second shot before receiving a third. Appointments are available to those who qualify by calling the the St. Clair County Health Department at 987-5300. The Pfizer booster can also be found at area doctors offices and pharmacies.

