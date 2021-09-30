The (Unfortunate) Rise of the Docucomedy Special

Carol Kane was just 23 when she appeared in 1975’s Hester Street, a gentle, low-budget black-and-white drama partly in Yiddish and set among Lower East Side Jewish immigrants at the turn of the century. Written and directed by Joan Micklin Silver (in her feature directing debut) and effectively self-distributed, the heartbreaking film turned out to be one of the unlikely indie sleeper hits of that year and garnered Kane a surprise Best Actress Oscar nomination. Parts in films such as Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Annie Hall (1977), Ken Russell’s Valentino (1977), Gene Wilder’s The World’s Greatest Lover (1977), and the horror classic When a Stranger Calls (1979) followed. (That latter title featured Kane in one of the most iconic, still-terrifying opening scenes in movie history.) In those early years, comedy might have seemed like something of a departure for the actress, but by the 1980s, she was seen primarily as a comic performer, thanks in part to her unforgettable, Emmy-winning turn as Simka, wife of Andy Kaufman’s Latka Gravas, on the immortal sitcom Taxi.

