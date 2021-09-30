The (Unfortunate) Rise of the Docucomedy Special
In her 2020 HBO comedy special Momma, I Made It, Yvonne Orji stands on the stage in front of a large and appreciative audience in Washington, D.C., telling jokes about her life. She is a confident, charismatic performer who can slip in and out of the characters she creates onstage so that she is with them, against them, laughing at them, illuminating them, all in the course of the same story. When Orji, who is Nigerian American, tells a joke about haggling at a Lagos market, she is three characters at once: the shopper pushing for the lowest price, the insulted seller, and Yvonne Orji the narrator, laughing at all of it.www.vulture.com
