Why our relationships at work become part of our identity

By Laura Gallaher, Phillip Meade
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. The driver of identity is a fundamental human motivation to feel ownership of ourselves as individuals and how we fit into the world. Identity and self-concept are huge drivers in our beliefs and our behaviors in relation to ourselves and others. So, when an important aspect of your self-concept is shared with others’ self-concept, we experience shared identity. This shared identity translates into trust, the willingness to do favors (even for strangers), and cooperative behaviors. Within an organizational context, it translates into greater team alignment and performance.

