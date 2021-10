Sam Hamashima was in elementary school when his lunchbox caused a stir. “I had sushi, like steak and rice and pickled ginger, and seaweed — that was the one that so many people were curious about,” Hamashima says, recalling his childhood in Cary, N.C. “When I was in fourth grade, everyone was like, ‘This is disgusting,’ ‘What are you doing?’ blah, blah.”